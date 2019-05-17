Espino elected as Pangasinan governor anew

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — Governor Amado Espino III was proclaimed reelected governor of Pangasinan on Thursday by the Provincial Board of Canvassers (PBOC).

The PBOC headed by provincial election supervisor lawyer Ericson Oganiza proclaimed Espino, who defeated incumbent Alaminos City Mayor Arthur Celeste with 782,073 votes. Celeste only got 582,872 votes.

Espino ran for his second term under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) along with his father incumbent 5th District Representative Amado Espino Jr., who lost against Binalonan Mayor Ramon Guico III.







His mother Priscilla Espino also won the mayoralty race in Bugallon town while his brother, Bugallon mayor Jumel Espino, also won as 2nd District representative.

“Happy and at the same sad (referring to their victory, except of his father). He (Cong. Espino) can still do a lot. He is a good leader, he will still teach a lot to us, especially to my brother who is a neophyte in Congress. He will remain to be our guide and the stronghold of our family,” Espino said in an interview Thursday.

He added they will first attend to family needs and some works, which were set aside for a while during the campaign period.

“We will go back to our house and fix the things we have left. We are going to look after the family first and to the works at the Capitol before we take care of the legal issues,” Espino said.

On the day of the elections, a petition for disqualification was filed at the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor against Espino, his brother Jumel, and 13 other local officials by incumbent Board Member Raul Sison, who is running against Jumel in 2nd District due to alleged vote-buying incident in Aguilar town.

Espino said he will again focus on healthcare, sports, and the progress of the province, among others, on his second term as governor.







“Let us forget what has been in the election period, let us move on and work hand in hand for our province,” he said, addressing all Pangasinenses, including his opponents in the recent election.

Other officials in the province were also proclaimed on Thursday, including newly-elected vice governor Mark Lambino; reelected 3rd District Representative Rose Marie Arenas; and 4th District Representative Christopher De Venecia, among others.

The PBOC has also transmitted the votes to the National Board of Canvassers Thursday morning. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com