8 killed, 11 wounded in Leyte’s van-truck collision

TACLOBAN CITY — At least eight people died and 11 others were wounded when a passenger van collided with a six-wheeler truck along a national road in Babatngon, Leyte early Friday.

A van loaded with 18 passengers heading to this city from Babatngon town collided head on to a truck carrying hogs, which was traveling in the opposite direction, the regional police office here reported.







Citing accounts of witnesses, the police said the truck was running fast when it strayed into the opposite lane and hit the van’s driver side. The incident took place in District III village just a few minutes after the van left the terminal in Babatngon.

“The municipal health officer declared dead on the spot the eight passengers while those injured were rushed to hospitals in Tacloban City,” the police report said.

Both truck and van drivers sustained injuries and were immediately brought to a hospital in Tacloban. The police have yet to identify all victims.







The deadly road crash happened as advocates step up their drive to prevent road accidents as the country celebrates Road Safety Month, aiming to promote road safety and raise awareness of the health impact and economic costs involved.

This year, the focus of the celebration is to generate demand from the public for stronger leadership for road safety worldwide. Sarwell Meniano / PNA – northboundasia.com