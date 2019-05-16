SMB wins 5th straight PBA Philippine Cup title

MANILA — San Miguel Beermen won its fifth straight PBA Philippine Cup title with a come-from-behind win over Magnolia Hotshots, 72-71, in Game 7 of the finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Beerman Alex Cabagnot drilled the game-winning jumper with 57.2 seconds left as the Beermen came back from a 17-point deficit to stun the Hotshots, who failed to find some luck down the stretch.

Cabagnot made 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals for SMB.

Junemar Fajardo, who was eventually named the Finals’ most valuable player, added 17 points, one assist, two blocks, two steals, and broke the single-game record of 31 rebounds which stood since the league began in 1975.

Ian Sangalang made 18 markers, six boards, one block, and one steal for Magnolia, which failed to achieve a second consecutive championship.

Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com