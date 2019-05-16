Re-elected Abra guv vows to bring gov’t closer to barrio folks

BANGUED, Abra — Incumbent Governor Maria Jocelyn “Joy” Bernos vowed to pursue her pet program, tagged “Joy Helps”, to bring government services directly to the people, following her re-election in Monday’s mid-term polls.

“We are thankful for their support to team ASENSO. The incidents in the past (during the election), (are) over. It’s a brand new day to work. Let’s continue with our regular programming already,” Bernos said on the sidelines of her proclamation on Tuesday evening.

“Joy Helps” is a program she initiated on her second term, wherein one weekend every month, the services of all offices under the provincial government, together with the different national line agencies operating in Abra, are brought to the municipalities to directly give needed services to residents.

Bernos prevailed in her re-election bid against Robert Seares Jr. for the gubernatorial seat, obtaining more than 100,000 votes out of the 177,058 total number of voters in the province.

Abra has 27 municipalities. Bernos was proclaimed winner after the provincial electoral board of canvassers was able to canvass the results from the 25 towns, leaving only about 6,000 votes to be canvassed from the towns of Tineg and Lacub.

“I continue to beg to the people of Abra: Continue helping rebuild the province to become peaceful,” she said. The governor said her first priority upon being re-elected is to remove the stigma that the province is a “killing field.” Liza Agoot /PNA – northboundasia.com