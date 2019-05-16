Governor-elect vows to prioritize health care in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY — Governor-elect Matthew Joseph Manotoc has vowed to prioritize and improve public health care services in Ilocos Norte province.

In a media interview after his proclamation on Tuesday afternoon, Manotoc said he will focus on various health issues that the province has been trying to resolve for years.

“I think the most pressing na nakikita ko ay (need that I see are the) health care centers. Many of our hospitals and medical services aren’t where they should be. That’s one of my priorities coming into my term, especially our public hospitals – equipping them and finding ways that they are self-sufficient so they don’t need to lean to the provincial government much,” he said.







Manotoc noted that the improvement of rural electrification and irrigation systems are also of “great importance” for the province to continue its economic growth.

“I think I am fortunate that Ilocos Norte, more or less, is a good place. It’s on me to continue the wave of development and hopefully further improve where my mother has left of,” he added.

The youngest son of outgoing Governor Ma. Imelda Josefa “Imee” Marcos ran unopposed for governor after his rival, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas, withdrew in the gubernatorial race on May 2. He obtained 260,938 votes.

Ilocos Norte remains a stronghold of the Marcoses as Nacionalista Party candidates won key posts in the province.

Vice Governor-elect Cecilia Araneta-Marcos substituted for her husband, Mariano Marcos II, who died of cardiac arrest last February. The Marcos widow also earned a landslide victory against her rival.

Outgoing Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Eugenio Angelo Marcos Barba was also elected as representative of the second district of Ilocos Norte with 87,725 votes.







For Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) members, a physician from Batac City, Dr. Medeldorf Gaoat is leading the race with 76,045 votes, bestowing him the title as Senior Board Member.

Other proclaimed candidates are Board Members-elect Rodolfo Christian Fariñas III, Franklin Dante Respicio, Saul Lazo, Portia Salenda, Donald Nicolas, Domingo Ambrocio Jr., Da Vinci Crisostomo, James Paul Nalupta, and Aladine Santos.

Fariñas’ daughter, outgoing board member Ria Christina Fariñas, was also elected as representative of Ilocos Norte’s first district.

The newly-elected national and local government officials will take office after their formal inauguration on June 30. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com