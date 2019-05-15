Suspect in killing of Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes’ aunt nabbed in Olongapo

MANILA — Authorities arrested a former police officer accused of killing the aunt of billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes in Olongapo City on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar , National Capital Region Police Office director, identified the suspect as former Patrolman Elias Gamboa, 45, formerly assigned at Meisic Police Station of the Manila Police District (MPD).

The arrest was effected by the NCRPO-Regional Intelligence Division (RID) together with NCRPO Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with Police Station 1 Olongapo City Police Office.







Gamboa has a standing warrant of arrest with no bail recommended issued by Judge Tita Bughao Alisuag of RTC Branch 1, National Capital Judicial Region, Manila for the crime of murder dated October 5, 2005.

The operation stemmed from the information given by a confidential informant leading to the arrest of accused, who was on his way to vote in Barangay West Bajac-Bajac.

Case records revealed that the accused was responsible in killing of Victoria Pangilinan, 60, on March 20, 2005 in Manila. The accused had an alleged mutual understanding with Pangilinan and she had been giving him favors.

However, the two allegedly had a heated argument, which prompted the accused to repeatedly stab the victim with a pointed weapon 19 times.







Gamboa hid in different places and became a tricycle driver to sustain his needs from 2005 up to the date of arrest.

Investigation revealed that the accused was recruited in NCRPO in 1999. After his police basic training, he was assigned in Meisic Police Station of the MPD, NCRPO but went on absent without official leave after committing the crime in 2005. He was dismissed from the service in 2006.

He is currently detained at the Regional Special Operations Unit custodial facility pending the legal orders from the court of origin. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com