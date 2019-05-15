REMOVING CAMPAIGN MATERIALS by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 15/05/201915/05/2019 Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon reminds local and national candidates anew to take down their campaign posters following the conclusion of the mid-term elections, during a press conference held at the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) headquarters at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Wednesday (May 15, 2019). Guanzon said it is an election offense if candidates refuse to take down the campaign materials three days from notice. AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com