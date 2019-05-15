Dys, Albanos still big winners in Isabela polls

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — The ruling Dy and Albano political clans have been assured of victories anew in the province.

Already accounted for is 97.98 percent of votes from 804,364 people who cast their ballots on Election Day, out of 1,050,681 registered voters at the Commission on Elections’ office in the province.

Rep. Rodolfo “Rodito” Albano III tallied 576,627 votes to handily win the gubernatorial post against unheralded Antonio Aliangan who got 21,042 votes.







His brother, Vice Governor Antonio “Tonypet” Albano, also posted 153,514 votes to dislodge lawyer Alfonso Singson who got 8,219 votes in the congressional race for the first district. Albanos’ brother-in-law, lawyer Christopher Mamauag, won anew as mayor in Cabagan town.

The Dys, however, have nine “in-the-bag” positions with Governor Faustino “Bojie” Dy III as the frontrunner in the vice-governor post with 483,392 votes against former governor Maria Gracia Cielo Padaca, who garnered 166,972 votes.

Dy III’s son Francis Faustino “Kiko” Dy also won in Echague town mayor while his son Inno won as 6th District representative with 105,324 votes as against former San Isidro mayor Abraham Lim’s 9,860 votes.

In the 3rd District, Alicia Mayor Ian Paul Dy, son of Rep. Napoleon Dy and nephew of Dy III, tallied 77,853 votes as against Bong Siquian’s 28,317 votes.

In the 5th District, San Manuel Mayor Faustino Michael Dy III received 80,031 votes, besting former Rep. Edwin Uy who got 38,984 votes.

Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy ran unopposed and was proclaimed on Tuesday in Cauayan City.

King Dy, meanwhile, was elected new San Manuel Mayor, replacing his nephew Faustino Michael Dy III, who was elected congressman.







Benben Dy, son of the late Gov. Benjamin Dy, was the first-ranked elected councilor in Cabatuan.

In the 5th District, Dondon Dy also won as provincial Board Member anew.

In Jones town, however, Victor Dy is tailing front-running Gaylord Gumpal in the race for vice mayor, 9,027 to 10,812 votes, with two more villages unaccounted for due to the snatching and burning of a vote counting machine (VCM) in Sta. Isabel village on Tuesday morning.

“We hope to proclaim the provincial winners anytime this day (May 15),” Isabela provincial election supervisor Michael Camangeg said. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com