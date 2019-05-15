COMELEC REMINDS CANDIDATES TO SUBMIT SOCE by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 15/05/201915/05/2019 Commission on Elections (Comelec) Spokesperson James Jimenez reminds all candidates in the recently concluded mid-term polls to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs), during the press briefing held at the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) headquarters, Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Wednesday (May 15, 2019). Under the Omnibus Rules on Campaign Finance, failure to submit SOCEs within six months from proclamation will stop winning candidates from assuming the duties of the post he/she had won. AVITO DALAN/PNA-northboundasia.com