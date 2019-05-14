Widow, daughter of slain ex-lawmaker win reelection bid

AGOO, La Union – The widow and daughter of former Representative Eufranio “Franny” Eriguel overwhelmingly won on their reelection bid for second term as Congresswoman for the 2nd district of La Union and mayor of this town as reflected in the results of the May 13, 2019 elections.

Rep. Sandra Young-Eriguel won by a wide margin in the congressional race against her opponent Mayor Dante Garcia of Tubao town while her daughter Mayor Stefannie Ann Eriguel won by landslide against her two opponents in the mayoral race.

The victory of Sandra and Stefannie came a year after the death of Franny on May 12, 2018.







Franny was speaking before a barangay caucus meeting when he was shot and killed by unknown assailants. Three of his supporters were also died in the attack.

Sandra said that despite the lingering pain, she finds consolation with the outpouring love and support shown by her friends, allies and supporters especially during the campaign period.

“One year has passed since the brutal murder of my husband, this dastardly act was perpetrated by individuals whose only intention is to sow fear in our constituents. Though up until today, we have yet to find justice for the deaths of Franny, Patrick Manabat, Mac Roel Tubera and Bobby Ordinario, I am consoled by the outpouring support from our constituents here in the Second District of La Union,” she said.







Congressman Franny treated everyone as his family. With his vision of hope and unity, he transformed the 2nd District of La Union to what it is today. Eleven towns were united to attain a single goal, to ensure that no one is left behind,” said Eriguel.

“I implore our dear constituents, our 2nd District family, to remember Congressman Franny, who to his last day did what he loved most, to be with the people. Let us remain hopeful that justice will soon be served, and peace may once again reign in our beloved La Union,” said Sandra.

Meanwhile, Mayor Herminigildo Gualberto of San Fernando City, La Union, who has been suspended for six months by the Office of the Ombudsman starting April 15, 2019 regarding the P90-million plaza rehab anomalies, has won for his reelection bid against former provincial board member Pepe Ortega. Jun Elias / Northbound Philippines News