Cops to monitor real-time poll updates online

LAOAG CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is making use of modern tools to monitor real-time updates of the May 13 polls in various parts of the country.

The Ilocos Region (Region 1) will be among those that will use the real-time computer system after the Regional Online Election Monitoring System was launched Friday at the Camp Brigadier General Oscar Florendo in San Fernando City, La Union.

It will monitor the arrival of vote counting machines at polling centers, the delivery of ballots and other election paraphernalia, the actual voting process, and the delivery of ballot boxes to the Treasurer’s Office of every locality.

Local police offices will also send situation reports to the election monitoring system.

“This computerized tracking of election system is a sophisticated means of achieving our objectives in ensuring peaceful election. This is also a great device of locating areas that needs immediate attention,” Acting Regional Director, Police Brig. Gen. Joel S. Orduña, said on Friday.

He added this is the first time the PNP in Region 1 will make use of the technology.

To test the working conditions of the system, a simulation exercise was conducted with the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Elections, Regional Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Every five minutes, live updates of election status region-wide will be traced in the system with the following indicators: Violet – No Deployed Personnel; Blue – Ready for Voting; Red -Start Voting; Green – Transmitting; Aqua blue – Traveling of Ballot Box; and Gold – Arrived at City/Municipality.

In 2016, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office initiated the use of the said system, which is now being adopted region-wide. The system can 100 percent monitor all polling precincts. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com