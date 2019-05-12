3 Luzon dams’ water reserve enough to ensure power for Monday polls

MANILA — The dams of Ambuklao, Binga and San Roque in Luzon have enough water to ensure adequate power supply for Monday’s mid-term polls, despite the prevailing El Niño phenomenon.

“Operation in those dams is normal,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Richard Orendain said in an interview Saturday.

PAGASA data showed that as of 6 a.m. Saturday, the actual water level in these dams was higher than the low-water level mark.







The actual water level was at 740.10 meters in Ambuklao, 567.78 meters in Binga and 244.59 meters in San Roque.

Orendain said the low water level marks in the said dams are at 694 meters, 555 meters and 225 meters, respectively.

“That shows those dams have a lot of water for generating power,” he said.

Ambuklao, Binga and San Roque dams form a series of cascading dams in Luzon.

Water in Ambuklao flows into Binga, which, in turn, releases water to San Roque.







Even without receiving rain, Orendain said it will take two to three months for these facilities’ existing reserve to reach the low water level mark.

“It will be the rainy season by then and even with El Niño. There will still be rain to replenish reserve in the dams so these facilities can continue operating,” he said.

PAGASA expects this year’s rainy season to begin between late May and early June. Catherine Teves / PNA – northboundasia.com