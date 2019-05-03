Retired PDEA K9 dogs up for adoption

MANILA — After serving for several years as narcotic detection dogs for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA), 16 K9 dogs of different breeds are now retired and up for adoption.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said the retired K9s served for several years in anti-illegal drug operations in jail facilities, search and seizure, interdiction and checkpoints in airports, seaports, and transport terminals nationwide.

“The PDEA K9 Unit facility is not an ideal place for fostering these hero dogs, hence, they were made available for adoption so that they can have a stress-free environment and loving family that could give them care and attention,” said Aquino in a statement Friday.







PDEA retired 18 narcotics detection dogs consisting of 14 Belgian Malinois, two Jack Russell Terriers, one German Shepherd, and one Labrador.

Only 16 K9s were allowed for adoption since the two Belgian Malinois were not fit for adoption for their aggressive behavior. The two will be taken care of in the PDEA K9 facility.

Seven of the dogs are allotted to PDEA personnel who had expressed their desire to adopt the animals, and the remaining nine would be open for adoption to interested individuals.







The announcement for the adoption of the dogs was posted on PDEA’s Facebook page a week ago, and many showed interest and inquired on the process of adoption.

The applicants for the adoption of the dogs would undergo screening and interview from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the PDEA K9 Unit facility in Sitio Lambakin, Barangay Sto. Cristo, City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com