Isolated rain showers over PH on Friday

MANILA — Most parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers on Friday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said this is due to the frontal system affecting extreme northern Luzon, and the easterlies affecting southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.







Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds will blow over extreme northern Luzon, where coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com