Football league postpones upcoming sked

MANILA — After a promising opening night last week, the Philippine Premier League announced that the supposed games on Saturday will not push through.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control as of the moment we are constrained to not schedule any matches for this coming weekend,” the league said in a statement on Thursday night.

The PPL, sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation, did not divulge into what forced the postponement of the games.

The development is the latest chapter in the late struggles the league is facing.

On April 26, the eve of the season opener, Global Makati owner Mark Jarvis and Stallion Laguna president Ernie Nierras said their clubs will not join this season while baring that two other clubs, Mendiola and Air Force, were denied of professional licenses from the Philippine Football Federation, which the latter confirmed the day after, hours before kick-off.

A late schedule shakeup ensued before game time as Air Force and Green Archers United swapped opponents with the former taking on Mendiola instead, leading to a 2-2 draw, and the latter facing Kaya Iloilo, which eventually won, 3-0.

And now, the postponement happened.

“Kindly wait for further announcements,” the statement said. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com