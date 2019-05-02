Blogger linked to destab plot video faces inciting to sedition rap

MANILA — Embattled blogger Rodel Jayme underwent inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice (DOJ) Thursday after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recommended charges of “inciting to sedition” against him.

In its charge sheet filed before the inquest prosecutor, the NBI Task Force on Cybercrime Division (CCD) under Senior Agent Francis Señora said the inciting to sedition was committed in relation to Republic Act 10175 otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Jayme had earlier been identified as the beneficiary in an ad sense account by a number of online personalities, and as the primary source of the video featuring alias “Bikoy”, an anonymous accuser who appears in the video criticizing the administration’s war on drugs and slandering the President Rodrigo Duterte’s family, including his minor daughter.







The NBI, in its report to the inquest prosecutor, said its investigation showed the first uploader of the video was a Youtube account under the handle name of “Ang Totoong Narcolist” and was subsequently posted and shared by different social media sites namely: Pinoy Ako Blog, Change Scamming, Metro Balita, Madam Claudia and What the Fact Blog.

Seized from Jayme were a Cloudfone mobile phone, a Sky Cable billing statement, and a desktop computer including its peripherals.

The NBI Digital Forensic Laboratory team said upon scrutiny of the devices, it was found that Jayme’s Facebook account was still logged in and key message communications were also recovered.

Among the recovered conversation were to a certain “Maru Nguyen” and “Maru Xie”, which the NBI said is one person. In the conversation, Nguyen told Jayme that “Baka kausapin ka ng Magdalo”.

A certain “Filmore” who is a member of Magdalo was also mentioned by Nguyen who said the goal was to gain international attention to the posted video.







“Jayme and his cohorts did not just share/like the videos. Instead the posting is a concrete effort (not merely a statement of opinion) directed to a more complicated result,” the NBI said, noting that the acts were committed between April 2 to 30.

NBI Deputy Director Vicente De Guzman III approved the charges.

Senior Prosecutor Anna Devanadera and Associate Prosecution Attorney Mary Grace S. Arboladura said they will promptly resolve whether or not to file the charges in court. Benjamin Pulta /PNA – northboundasia.com