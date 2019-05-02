3 quakes rock Leyte Island in less than 24 hours

TACLOBAN CITY – The fault line in Capoocan, Leyte moved three times in less than 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook the town 12:58 am on Thursday. A stronger ground shaking at 3.1 in magnitude rocked the town minutes earlier at 12:44 am.







The strongest was recorded at 11:13 pm on Wednesday at magnitude 3.9.

The first tremor was felt at Intensity III in Capoocan, Leyte; Intensity in Kananga and Carigara, Leyte; and Intensity I in Ormoc City. The two other quakes were felt at minor intensities in Capoocan and Kananga towns.

According to Phivolcs, magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake while, intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the earthquake at a certain location.







“This is normal since the fault line is active. It’s good that we feel the minor ground shaking since the fault line releases its energy,” said Myra Dolina, Philvocs Leyte science research analyst in a phone interview Thursday.

There were no expected damages and aftershocks from the temblor that struck the town of Capoocan.

The Leyte Island fault forms part of the 1,200-km.-long Philippine fault zone, a major tectonic feature that transects the whole Philippine archipelago from northwestern Luzon to southeastern Mindanao, according to Dolina.

Since last month, earthquakes have been recorded in different parts of Eastern Visayas, such as in San Julian town; Hinabangan, Samar; Hinundayan, Southern Leyte; Guiuan, Eastern Samar; Biri, Northern Samar; Can-avid, Eastern Samar; Llorente, Eastern Samar; and Albuera, Leyte.







The presence of the active Philippine Fault Zone and lineaments has made 29 towns and cities in Eastern Visayas prone to earthquakes, according to Phivolcs.

Sarwell Meniano /PNA – northboundasia.com