Troops foil Labor Day atrocity, capture female NPA in Batangas

CAMP GEN. CAPINPIN, Tanay, Rizal — Government troops have foiled what could have been another atrocity of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) when they clashed in San Juan, Batangas and captured a female rebel fighter on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo B. Burgos Jr., Commander of the 202nd Infantry (UNIFIER) Brigade, said the female NPA fighter was captured and “other rebels were believed to be killed” during an encounter in Sitio Maquitib in Barangay Quipot around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the military, the captured female NPA member is the wife of alias “Jethro”, who leads the NPA remnants in Batangas, and will undergo custodial debriefing while appropriate charges were prepared for filing in court.







1st Infantry Battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jonathan Manio, described the military operation as intelligence-driven and a calibrated response to reliable information from a concerned informant.

Manio said the informant tipped military officials that “a group of NPA rebels will conduct atrocity in Batangas as part of the left’s nationwide coordinated anti-government actions” to commemorate Labor Day.

An initial report reaching this camp here said a soldier was wounded during the 20-minute firefight, although his name has been withheld pending notification of his kin.

The wounded soldier was safely evacuated from the encounter site, was given immediate medical attention, and is now in stable condition.

Government troops recovered an M653 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), assorted ammunition and other war materiel, including voluminous documents with high intelligence value.

“Additional forces have already been deployed to pursue the fleeing terrorists who have been on the run trying to escape the long arms of the law,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Parayno, Commander of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry “Jungle Fighter” Division (2ID), lauded his troops for their unwavering commitment and respect for human rights, including those of NPA rebels.

“The fact that the female NPA member was unharmed is a clear manifestation of your soldiers’ professionalism and adherence to internationally accepted conventions as well as rules of engagements,” he said.







Military officials reported that 11 NPAs who surrendered earlier had taken their oath of allegiance to the government during the Indigenous Peoples’ Summit in Cavinti, Laguna on April 24.

Organized by the Philippine Army’s 202nd Infantry (UNIFIER) Brigade, the summit also drew the participation of some 23 tribal chieftains from the Dumagat indigenous community who witnessed the awarding of the government’s Enhanced-Comprehensive Livelihood Integration Program (E-CLIP) grants to 20 former rebels, who surrendered early this year.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. PNA – northboundasia.com