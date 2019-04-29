Truck helper dies of electrocution, driver hurt in NoCot

COTABATO CITY — A truck helper died of electrocution while his driver-companion sustained burns in his body after the hydraulic crane telescopic boom of their vehicle touched a high-tension power line in Kabacan, North Cotabato, Sunday.

Lt. Col. Bernard Tayong, North Cotabato provincial police spokesperson, said the Kabacan police reported the fatality in the incident as truck helper Tino Cabiltez who died on the spot.







The driver, identified as Joel Mandang, sustained burns in his arms and legs emanating from the fire that engulfed their vehicle following the power surge.

“The truck was negotiating a constricted farm road in Barangay Lumayong, Kabacan when its boom hit the high-tension wire from a post in the area,” he said.

Tayong said investigation on the incident is still going on as of this posting.

Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com