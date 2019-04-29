Media group calls for transparency on Ampatuan massacre aid

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — A group of media workers in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) appealed anew for “transparency and accountability” regarding the assistance that had been promised to the families of journalists who were killed in the gruesome Ampatuan massacre 10 years ago.

Joseph Jubelag, director of the Soccksargen Press Club (SPC) based in this city, said Monday there is a need to properly account for the various forms of financial assistance from local and foreign sources –especially those channeled to media groups — to determine whether the aid reached the intended recipients.

Jubelag said the call was based on the sentiments of the massacre victims’ families, most of them in dire need of financial help.







Two months ago, SPC issued a resolution “demanding from all media organizations that have availed of monetary grants from local and international donors for and in behalf of the Maguindanao massacre victims detailed accounting and financial reports for public scrutiny.”

It urged all groups that received donations in behalf of the victims’ families to make the accounting available “on their websites and/or social media accounts, and/or furnish copies” to the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Office of the Senate President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Jubelag said they expect the same from other private groups and national government offices.

“This is to shed light on these issues and give peace of mind to the families of the massacre victims as this had been also bothering them,” he said in a phone interview.

Jubelag said the issue was initially raised by the families of massacre victims in a dialogue with Undersecretary Joel Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, during the 9th commemoration of the massacre here.







Retired police officer Eliver Cablitas, the husband of slain newspaper publisher Maritess, said they felt that there was promised assistance following the massacre that was not delivered properly and some did not even materialize.

The families of six slain media workers from South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat issued the same sentiments in another dialogue with Egco and Sultan Kudarat 1st district Rep. Suharto Mangudadatu.

Jubelag said they presented a copy of the resolution then to Egco, who was also invited to speak at a media seminar in Sultan Kudarat.

During the dialogue, he said the victims’ families mentioned, among others, the undelivered assistance promised by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the previous administration.

“They also asked why some of the assistance was stopped, including the scholarships,” he said.

Jubelag made it clear that they are not attributing malice to the assistance extended by other media organizations, but just want proper accounting “in the spirit of transparency and accountability.”

“I don’t think it’s that difficult for other groups to make their accounting,” he said.







Fifty-eight people, including 32 media workers, were killed in the massacre on Nov. 23, 2009, in Sitio Masalay, Barangay Salman in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

At least 197 suspects had been charged with multiple murder cases, led by then acting Maguindanao governor Andal Ampatuan Sr. and his sons, then Datu Unsay town mayor Andal Jr., then Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao governor Zaldy and Sajid Islam, elected vice governor in 2007 and later acting governor.

The cases against Andal Jr. and the other principal suspects are now up for resolution by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221, following the conclusion of the trial last November. PNA – northboundasia.com