Vice mayoral bet dies of heart attack on campaign trail

COTABATO CITY — A town vice mayoral candidate in Sultan Kudarat province succumbed to a heart ailment in a hospital in this city where he was rushed Thursday after complaining of severe chest pains while on a campaign sortie.

Kalamansig Mayor Ronan Garcia said Friday that relatives and supporters of vice mayoral candidate Alimudin “Butch” Diarol first brought him to an infirmary in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, before he was rushed to Cotabato City for further treatment.

“He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Cotabato City,” Garcia said.

Diarol, an incumbent councilor of Kalamansig, was eyeing the town’s vice mayoral position under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino prior to his unexpected demise.

He complained of intense chest pains in the middle of a campaign trail at a mountainous section of Kalamansig.

One of Diarol's campaign promises was to work for the establishment of a hospital in Kalamansig.