Stallion Laguna, Global Makati withdraw from PPL

MANILA — In a sudden turn of events, Stallion Laguna and Global Makati decided to withdraw participation from the Philippine Premier League (PPL), a day before the season starts.

In a joint press conference at Gilligan’s Restaurant in Greenbelt, Makati on Friday night, Global Makati owner, Mark Jarvis, and Stallion Laguna president and head coach, Ernie Nierras, were in unison in announcing their decision to drop out of the league.

“Our lawyers advised us today not to participate, because they don’t recognize the PPL,” Jarvis said.







Nierras cited the scrapping of the full home-and-away format in favor of a centralized, tour-like venue format; the league not answering their queries; and the late incorporation of the league, as reasons behind the pullout.

“This is very unprofessional,” he said. “We have no confidence whatsoever in the ability of (Commissioner) Bernie Sumayao in running the league.”

Nierras even insisted that the PPL is not sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation.

“We will only (be) in a professional league that is sanctioned by the Philippine Football Federation,” he further said.

The pullout decreased the number of participating teams from seven to five, which is now less than the mandated number of clubs for a professional league to push through.

As of posting, the supposed opening night festivities pitting Green Archers United and Mendiola at 4 p.m.,and Kaya Iloilo and Air Force at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday will push through.







However, Jarvis claimed that both Mendiola and Air Force were denied club licenses, which according to him, could put the twinbill — and even the entire league — in jeopardy.

“Any game that will be performed this weekend will be illegal,” he said.

The PPL has yet to release a statement regarding the matter. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com