Boracay foreign workers must secure permits: Malay exec

ILOILO CITY — Foreign workers on Boracay Island must secure a mayor’s permit or they will be duly penalized and can be recommended for deportation, Malay, Aklan Mayor Abram Sualog warned on Friday.

But first, a foreign worker must secure a working visa as a prerequisite for acquiring the mayor’s permit, he added.

Sualog said an ad-hoc committee will start inspecting establishments allegedly employing foreign workers without permits next week.

The committee, created during the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) meeting on Thursday, consists of representatives of the departments of labor, trade and industry, tourism, and interior and local government, among others.

“If the foreign worker is found without permit and working visa, and the Bureau of Immigration is there, they will be immediately deported,” Sualog said in a press briefing in Coast Boracay.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, in the same press conference, said three foreign workers were caught without permits last Holy Week.

The three were caught after a complainant appeared at the Malay Municipal Police Station regarding the violation of the anti-smoking ordinance, as cigarette ash from the upper portion of a business establishment landed on his head on the evening of April 19, said Col. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) deputy director for operations.

Upon investigation, aside from the anti-littering and anti-smoking violations of a Filipino guest, Cambay said they found out that three of the foreign workers in that place do not have a mayor’s permit.

“What’s good is we were made aware that some restaurants might not have complied with the local ordinance regarding employment,” Puyat said.

Sualog noted the existence of a local ordinance articulating that establishments must source 40 percent of their workforce from Malay “to prioritize the locals and the residents.”

Aside from business establishment workers, Sualog said several Chinese nationals serve as tourist guides to their compatriots as there had been an influx of Chinese on the island.

He said they are “based” on the island and are also required to have a mayor’s permit before their operation.

Puyat likewise urged tourists and locals to formally report any violation to the police for further investigation instead of posting it in social media accounts. Gail Momblan/PNA -northboundasia.com