3 Pinoys murdered in Cyprus: DFA

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday confirmed the reported murder of three Filipinos by a suspected serial killer in Cyprus.

“The DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in Athens, is monitoring developments in the investigations involving the murders of three Filipinas in Cyprus,” it said in a statement sent to reporters.

The department did not identify the three, citing considerations for their next of kin as it condoles with their bereaved families.







Embassy Charge d’Affaires, Judy Barbara Robianes said the Embassy has reported the cases of the missing Filipino women to Cypriot authorities and have continuously followed up with them on those cases.

Their bodies were discovered in an abandoned mine in Mitsero this month.

According to initial investigations, the self-confessed suspect is a Cypriot and a member of the National Guard, and that he met the Filipinas through a dating website.

The three Filipino women — one of whom was with her daughter — were reported missing between 2017 and 2018, and authorities have initially thought that they disappeared for other reasons and had not been victims of a violent crime, the DFA said.







“The child’s remains have not yet been found. It is hoped that the investigation would bring the perpetrator to justice,” the department said.

Embassy representatives are in Cyprus to meet with authorities on the case and provide further assistance to the investigation, including the provision of DNA samples to help identify the victims.

Meanwhile, the DFA assured its readiness to provide assistance, should it be needed. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com