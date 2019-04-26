Luzon quake death toll rises to 18

MANILA — The number of people reported killed by the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked Zambales, Pampanga and the rest of Luzon has climbed to 18, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its 6 a.m. Friday update.

In the same report, signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad, the number of injured was placed 282 and missing at 7.

The casualties are all from Central Luzon and still subject to verification and validation, the agency said.







The number of affected families were placed at 3,205, which is equivalent to 14,901 individuals residing in 13 cities and municipalities in Region III.

Of these, 909 families or 3,381 persons are being aided inside six evacuation centers while 951 families, which is equivalent to 4,756 individuals are being helped outside. Also, the number of damaged houses was placed at 1,230, with 156 totally wrecked and 1,074 partially, in Bataan and Pampanga.

The number of damaged structures and buildings in Region I, III, the National Capital Region and Calabarzon was placed at 334.

At 3 a.m. Friday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Ilocos Norte, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor’s epicenter, was traced 10 kilometers southwest of San Nicolas town.







Intensity 4 was felt in San Nicolas while Intensity 3 was felt in Sarrat.

The tremor was also felt in Sinait and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur and Pasuquin and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte.

There are no expected damages or aftershocks from the earthquake. PNA – northboundasia.com