Donaire takes on dangerous Tete in Saturday bout

DAVAO CITY — World Boxing Council Diamond super bantamweight champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire of the Philippines takes on dangerous African Zolani “Last Born” Tete on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The vastly experienced 36-year old Donaire (39W-3L, 25KO) defeated Ryan Burnett, a favorite in the tournament, on Nov. 3, 2018, in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom.







The 31-year-old Tete (28W-3L, 21KO) arrives with the accolade of having achieved the fastest knockout in a world championship fight, finishing it all in just 11 seconds.

Tete, however, defeated Mikhail Aloyan by a unanimous decision to retain the WBO World bantamweight title in his last fight on Oct. 13, 2018.

Meanwhile, undefeated American knockout artist and also WBC Diamond champion, Regis Prograis (23W-0L, 19KO), fights Belarusian Kiryl Relikh (23W-2L, 19KO) in a boxing bout that is expected to be a veritable slugfest.

Lito Delos Reyes /PNA – northboundasia.com