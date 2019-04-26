Boracay restos, establishments told to serve general public

BORACAY ISLAND, Malay — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has reminded operators of restaurants and other establishments on Boracay island that they should accommodate the general public and should not be exclusive to a particular nationality.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III, in a press conference Thursday, said the local government unit (LGU) of Malay should advise business establishments to cater to all and not just to people of a certain nationality.







This followed complaints from tourists and local residents over the proliferation of Chinese restaurants in the island that carry menus written in Chinese characters and allegedly turn away non-Chinese customers.

“Since this is a tourist destination, the LGU will advise the restaurants. They should be advised that it is for the general public and nobody should be driven away,” Densing said.

He said the issue had been raised during the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force meeting on Thursday morning.

An ad hoc committee, composed of representatives of the Malay, Aklan LGU, and the departments of justice, labor, and trade and industry, among others, was created to ensure that Chinese establishments have complied with necessary permits and licenses.

Chinese establishments should have trade names primarily in English, he said.







“And if there is employment of non-Filipinos, they should have been issued the necessary permit from the Bureau of Immigration,” he pointed out.

Densing assured that the ad hoc committee would be prompt in issuing a notice and correcting erring establishments. Gail Momblan /PNA – northboundasia.com