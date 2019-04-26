1 dead, 1 hurt in NoCot road mishap

COTABATO CITY – A young man died while his companion who was driving the motorcycle was injured when a speeding armored van rammed them from behind in an accident on Wednesday afternoon along the M’lang–Kidapawan stretch of the highway in North Cotabato province.

Quoting a report from the Kidapawan police office, Lt. Col. Bernard Tayong, North Cotabato police spokesperson, identified the fatality as Kenneth Barbosa Alviso, 20, of Barangay New Consolacion in M’lang town.







Tayong said the motorcycle driver, identified as Willy Bacalangco de Guzman, 40, of Barangay Calunasan, also in M’lang, sustained injuries in his arms and legs.

The victims were traveling along the section of the highway in Sitio Fatima Barangay Junction, Kidapawan City, around 2:45 p.m. when they were suddenly hit from behind by the armored van of the Davao Security and Investigation Agency, Inc. driven by Roldan Davin dela Cerna.

Police said the impact was so strong that the front section of the steel-clad vehicle rolled over the body of Alviso who fell first from the motorbike.







“The armored vehicle driver voluntarily yielded to authorities following the incident,” Tayong said Thursday.

Appropriate charges are being readied against the van driver currently detained at the Kidapawan City police lock-up cell. Noel Punzalan /PNA – northboundasia.com