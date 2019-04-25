Search, rescue ops continue for 14 missing in Luzon quake

MANILA – Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for the 14 persons still missing in the collapsed of Chuzon Supermarket in Porac, Pampanga.

“Hopefully, they can be inside the rubbles,” said Edgar Posadas, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson, in an interview with reporters Thursday.







Posadas said rescuers are now lifting the roofing and other debris “very systematically” to hopefully find any survivors.

While rescuers are using heavy equipment, the use of this is very systematic and specialized units like the Army’s 525th Engineering Combat Battalion and Air Force’s 505th Search-and-Rescue Group can prevent further collapse of the affected structure.

Posadas said rescue operatives are being augmented by similar units from the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.







And when asked to comment if whether there are still signs of life, the NDRRMC spokesperson said that rescue equipment are still to detect any.

“But we’re not, (giving up), kaya nga (that is why), we continue the search-and-rescue,” Posadas said. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com