Pasay City cop nabbed for extortion

MANILA — A police officer was arrested for alleged extortion in Pasay City Thursday morning.

Operatives from the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Intelligence Group (IG) arrested Staff Sgt. Rommel Macaspac, beat patroller of Pasay City Police Station in an entrapment operation at the corner of Luna St. and Buendia Ave., in Pasay City 10 a.m. Thursday.







Col. Romeo Caramat, CITF commander, said the operation stemmed from a complaint of “habal-habal” driver identified as Rosendo Rama regarding the suspect’s alleged demand for PHP2,000 a week grease money.

Rama claimed Macaspac threatened him by pointing a gun to his head when he failed to remit the amount which he described as weekly “grease” money.

Aside from this, the suspect also took the remaining money of complainant’s wife amounting to PHP1,500.

This prompted the complainant to report the incident to CITF.

In response to the complaint, the CITF together with PNP-IG conducted the operation that led to the cop’s arrest.







CITF operatives pounced on Macaspac while in the act of receiving the marked money from the complainant amounting to PHP1,000, Caramat said.

Caramat said appropriate criminal and administrative cases will be filed against said police officer who remains under the custody of CITF.

Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com