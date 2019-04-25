Luzon quake-affected families climb to 1.2K

MANILA — The number of families affected by the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked Zambales, Pampanga and other parts of Luzon on Monday has climbed to 1,203 families, consisting of 4,991 individuals.

The affected families are residing in 10 cities and municipalities in Central Luzon.

Of the total, 965 families or 3,699 persons are being aided in seven evacuation centers, and another 108 families or 648 individuals are being helped outside evacuation centers, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday in its 6 a.m. update, signed and released by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad.

The number of those killed in the tremor remains at 16; the injured, at 86; and the missing, still at 14.







These numbers are still subject to validation, the NDRRMC added.

About 542 houses were reported to have been damaged in Bataan and Pampanga — 142 were totally wrecked and 400 were partially damaged.

A total of 139 structures in the Central Luzon region and the National Capital Region (NCR) also suffered damages.

Some PHP1.16-million worth of assistance to Central Luzon has been provided by the Office of Civil Defense, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the local government units. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com