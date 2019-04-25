Injured in Eastern Samar quake now 21

MANILA — The number of people injured in Tuesday’s magnitude 6.5 tremor that shook San Julian, Eastern Samar has risen to 21, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

The number of affected families was placed at 68, consisting of 272 persons, residing in 13 barangays in Eastern and Western Samar, the council said in its 6 a.m. update, signed and released by Executive Director Ricardo Jalad.

The NDRRMC also reported that 67 houses were damaged in Eastern and Western Samar, four of them totally wrecked while 63 others were partially damaged.

The council said the number of injured is still subject to verification and validation. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com





