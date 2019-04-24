Power restoration in Luzon, the Visayas continues after quake

MANILA – Power transmission has been restored in areas covered by the Samar I Electric Cooperative (SAMELCO I) as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Eastern Samar at around 1.37 p.m.

“Restoration of power transmission services in the remaining parts of Eastern Samar, served by ESAMELCO (Eastern Samar Electric Cooperative, Inc.) , is ongoing,” the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said in an advisory Wednesday.

Aside from the ESAMELCO-covered areas, the quake also resulted in power interruptions in the franchise areas of the Northern Samar Electric Cooperative Inc. (NORSAMELCO) and Samar I Electric Cooperative City (SAMELCO I), particularly Calbayog City.







The earthquake in Eastern Samar happened less than 24 hours after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Castillejos, Zambales past 5 p.m. Monday and jolted nearby provinces, as well as Metro Manila, and also caused power interruptions.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said that as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 98.5 percent of power in areas being serviced by the Pampanga Electric Cooperative II (PELCO II) has been restored.







“The remaining 1.5 percent covers around 2,300 households in the municipalities of Guagua, Lubao and Porac,” it said.

“While the rest of Luzon has already been reenergized, PELCO II is targeting the full restoration of power in its service area by tomorrow morning,” it added. Joann Villanueva /PNA – northboundasia.com