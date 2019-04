MANILA — Red alert status was again raised for the Luzon grid between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday due to thin power reserves.

Yellow alert, in turn, was declared between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The available capacity for the day is 10,741 megawatts (MW) while the projected peak demand is 10,525MW, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). Joann Villanueva /PNA – northboundasia.com