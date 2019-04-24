Injured in Luzon quake now 86: NDRRMC

MANILA — The number of people injured in the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that jolted parts of Luzon on Monday has climbed to 86.

In its 6 a.m. update Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of dead is still at 16 and the missing at 14.

All these figures are from Region 3 alone and are still subject to validation, the agency added.

Meanwhile, families affected by the earthquake has now reached 358 families or 1,938 persons residing in seven cities and municipalities, also in Region 3.

Of these, 245 families or 1,271 individuals are now being aided in four evacuation centers while anoher 108 families are being assisted outside of evacuation centers.

Also, the NDRRMC reported that 80 structures and buildings suffered varying degrees of damage in Region 3 and the National Capital Region.

A total of 67 houses were reported damaged in Bataan and Pampanga, 54 of which were wrecked and the remaining 13 partially damaged.

Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com