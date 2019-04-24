Duterte threatens to ship garbage back to Canada

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday renewed his call to Canada to pull out tons of garbage which was dumped in the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.

Duterte, in a situation briefing in San Fernando Pampanga, threatened to set sail to Canada and dump the garbage back there if they refused to resolve the issue.

“I want a boat prepared. I’ll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail, doon sa Canada ibuhos ko ‘yang basura nila doon (in Canda and dump the trash there),” Duterte said.

Duterte said he would no longer allow Canada to turn the Philippines into a “dumpsite”, urging them to prepare for “a grand reception” to welcome their trash back home.







“I cannot understand why they are making us a dumpsite, and that is not the only case on point. Papasunod-sunod ‘yan na pinapadala yung basura sa atin (They keep sending their trash here). Well, not this time,” he said.

He also threatened to declare war against Canada over the garbage issue.

“Awayin natin ang Canada (Let’s fight with Canada). We’ll declare war against them, kaya man natin ‘yan sila. Isaoli ko talaga. Tingnan mo(We can handle them. I’ll return the trash. Just wait and see),” Duterte said.

“Load the containers to a ship, and I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way. Prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to,” he added.

Duterte also asked Customs Commissioner Rey Guerrero to prohibit Canada from sending in any more trash to the country.

“Sabihin ko kay (I’ll tell) Jagger, send them back or do not allow them to drop anchor here. Just tell them go back to where you came from. I will not allow that kind of shit sa ating bayan (here in our country),” he added.







From 2013 to 2014, a total of 103 container vans from Canada reportedly arrived in batches at the Port of Manila.

The garbage was initially declared to contain only plastic scraps. However, it was found to have non-recyclable plastics, household wastes and used adult diapers.

During his visit to the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in 2017, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to cooperate with the Philippine government in resolving the shipment of tons of garbage.

Trudeau, however, said the Philippine and Canadian governments need to settle issues including who will pay for the shipment of the illegal trash to the country. PNA – northboundasia.com