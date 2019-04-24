Clark Airport resumes ops Wednesday afternoon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The operation of the Clark International Airport will resume on Wednesday afternoon.

This was announced by the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) following the completion of the repair and clearing operations inside the pre-departure area, where a huge portion of the ceiling collapsed from the 6.1-magnitude quake that jolted parts of Luzon Monday.







Based on the result of the assessment made at the airport after the strong tremor, the tower, apron, runways and taxiways are structurally sound.

CIAC president Jaime Melo said the resumption of their operation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, as he advised the riding public to check and coordinate with their respective airlines for the confirmation of their flight schedules via Clark airport.

“Clark airport is business as usual, from counters to manifest to boarding gates,” said Melo in a statement.







He said that power, flight information systems and CCTVs were fully restored in time for the resumption of flights.

On Tuesday evening, he added that cargo carriers FedEx and UPS already serviced flights via Clark, also an indication of the soundness of the airport’s runway. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com