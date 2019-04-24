2 quakes hit Davao Oriental, Occidental on Wednesday

MANILA — Two earthquakes hit Davao on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

At 11:43 a.m., a magnitude 4.7 quake struck 63-kilometer northeast of Baganga, Davao Oriental.

It had a depth of 11 kilometers.

Intensity 1 was recorded in Bislig City and Surigao Del Sur.

A magnitude 4.5 quake, on the other hand, struck 374 kilometers southeast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at around 11:28 a.m.

It had a depth of 270 kilometers.

Both quakes are of tectonic origin.

Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage or aftershocks from the two quakes. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com