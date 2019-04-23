Senator condoles with families of earthquake victims

MANILA — Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday offered condolences to the families of those killed in the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that jolted parts of Luzon Monday.

“Ako ay lubos na nakikidalamhati sa ating mga kababayan sa Pampanga at Zambales at sa lahat ng nasalanta ng 6.1 magnitude na lindol kahapon (I extend my deepest sympathies to our fellow Filipinos in Pampanga and Zambales and those devastated by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake yesterday). My sincerest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and friends in the disaster,” Hontiveros said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 16 people were reported dead, 81 were injured, and 14 others remain missing following Monday afternoon’s earthquake.







Hontiveros also expressed support to the first responders, emergency personnel and rescue workers who are “working very hard” to assess the damage, look for survivors, and help the affected communities recover.

“It is important that even as we express our solidarity with one another, we remain calm and help our communities rebuild,” she said.

“I highly encourage all of us to keep ourselves informed at all times, to help inform others, to keep communication lines open and to work with the proper authorities on the correct procedures and emergency protocols,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito urged the public to keep safe and stay calm following the powerful Luzon earthquake.

“Mag-ingat po ang lahat. Siguraduhin natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga mahal sa buhay. Manatili tayong kalmado at sundin natin ang mga panuntunan sa mga panahon ng sakuna (Let’s all keep safe. We must ensure the safety of our loved ones. Let’s all be calm and follow the appropriate procedures in times of disasters),” Ejercito said.







He also urged both national and local government authorities to immediately conduct comprehensive inspections of all buildings and vital infrastructure to ensure that they are sound.

The senator said the government should provide all possible support to those adversely affected by the quake.

“Let us pray for the rescue of those trapped in the collapsed building in Pampanga and hope that no more casualties will be reported,” Ejercito said.

“After the shock of this earthquake, let us work to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience of our communities. Let us empower our local governments so they can respond effectively to disasters,” he added.

Filane Mikee Cervantes /PNA – northboundasia.com