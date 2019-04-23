Quake-damaged EAC building in Manila not safe for occupancy: DPWH

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday asked occupants of the Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) building in Manila to vacate, following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck parts of Luzon on Monday afternoon.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the safety officer of EAC has been informed not to utilize the building anymore.

“DPWH personnel has already cordoned one lane of United Nations Avenue to preclude any further impact on the building which may be caused by vehicles passing through the road,” he said in a statement.







Reports showed the school tilted towards an adjacent building following Monday’s tremor.

Meanwhile, the agency has fielded the Rapid Assessment Team on buildings and structures in Central Luzon and National Capital Region (NCR) hit by the earthquake.

Villar also ordered the Bureau of Maintenance to conduct rapid assessment on damages in the affected areas.

“Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Directors handling big ticket projects in Central Luzon and NCR have been instructed to conduct assessment of their on going projects,” the DPWH chief added.







Villar said that all equipment and personnel from Region III, NCR, Region 4-A and their corresponding District Engineering Offices have been activated for clearing and rescue operations.

“Coordination was already established by DPWH with their corresponding Provincial Risk Reduction Management Council counterpart in the area for a more synchronized response,” he added.







Villar reported that among places massively hit by the quake in Pampanga are Clark (Clark International Airport currently closed), Porac (Chuzon Supermarket collapsed), Lubao (Road damaged and Sasmuan-Lubao bridge – passable to light vehicles only).

Also damaged were areas in the towns of Dinalupihan in Bataan (collapsed Dinalupihan-Pampanga Boundary Arch), Bacolor (Megadike Access Roads, which is closed from Dolores to Calibutbut/Maliwalo in Bacolor, Pampanga) and Floridablanca (Floridablanca Consuelo Bridge), both in Pampanga.

At least five people were killed while over 100 were injured in the earthquake that struck Castillejos, Zambales on Monday afternoon, which was also felt in Metro Manila. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com