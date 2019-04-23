Pampanga town declares state of calamity due to quake

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga—The municipality of Porac in this province on Monday night declared a state of calamity following the fatalities and damages caused by the powerful earthquake that hit some parts of Luzon.

Porac Mayor Carling dela Cruz said Vice Mayor Dexter Albert David and members of the Sangguniang Bayan conducted an urgent session to declare the town under a state of calamity to enable the municipal government to utilize its calamity fund for assistance to affected residents.

Seven people died in Porac and two in Lubao town due to the earthquake.

Dela Cruz said they will provide burial and other assistance to the affected residents.

Likewise, he appealed for help and support for the concerned government agencies and other local government units (LGUs) for the immediate retrieval of those still trapped in a collapsed supermarket.

“Kung meron po kayong pang-rescue para maalis yung mga debris. May nakakausap kami sa loob na naipit. Humihingi kami ng tulong (If you have equipment for rescue operation so that we can clear the debris. We were able to talk to those being trapped. We are asking for help),” the mayor said.

According to Porac rescue officer Omar Tolentino, there were four fatalities in the collapsed four-storey building which houses the Chuzon Supermarket in Porac.

Authorities confirmed that several people are still trapped inside the structure.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com