Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Eastern Samar

MANILA — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake of tectonic origin, with a depth of 17 kilometers, struck 19 kilometers northwest of the municipality of San Julian at around 1:37 p.m.

The temblor was felt in the following areas:

Intensity 6 – San Julian, Eastern Samar;

Intensity 5 – Tacloban City; Catbalogan City, Samar; Gen. Mc Arthur, Salcedo and Guiuan Eastern Samar; Naval, Biliran; Catarman, Northern Samar; Palo and Pastrana, Leyte;

Intensity 4 – Abuyog, Hilongos, Javier, Capoocan, Julieta, Baybay, Barogo, Jaro, MacArthur, Matalum, Villaba, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur; Iloilo City; Naga City; Sorsogon City; Panganiban, Catanduanes;

Intensity 3 – Binalbagan, Negros Occidental; Cabalian, Southern Leyte; Dimasalang, Masbate;

Butuan City; Cabadbaran City;

Intensity 2 – Bago City; Bacolod City

Phivolcs said it is expecting damages and aftershocks from the earthquake.

