Luzon grid in red , yellow alerts after quake hits

MANILA — The Luzon grid was placed under red alert from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and yellow alert from 9 a.m.- 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. -10 p.m. Tuesday following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Luzon Monday afternoon.

These alert levels mean that power reserves are thin.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), in an advisory, said the available capacity for the day is 10,576 megawatts (MW) while the expected peak demand is 10,536MW.







The Department of Energy (DOE) is scheduled to have a briefing at noon Tuesday to report on the situation on the ground.

The NGCP said it has completed power restoration activities in quake-affected facilities.







“Normalization of the grid came after the energization of the Hermosa-Guagua 69kV Line at 4:39AM. Transmission services in all earthquake-affected areas are now under normal operations,” it said.

Power interruptions were reported in several provinces namely in Pangasinan, Pampanga, La Union, Bataan, Quezon, Batangas, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon after the earthquake.

“NGCP assures the public that it is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready to respond should there be any threat to its transmission facilities,” the grid operator added. Joann Villanueva / PNA – northboundasia.com