9 schools damaged by 6.1 quake in Luzon

MANILA — A total of nine schools were damaged by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake, which hit several parts of Luzon on Monday, the Department of Education (DepEd) reported.

In a partial situation report released Tuesday morning, DepEd said nine schools in Bataan, Muntinlupa, Pampanga and Zambales were impaired due to the earthquake.

These are Laukan National High School in Bataan, Mabalacat Elementary School in Mabalacat City, Malusac Elementary School in Pampanga, Pio Elementary School in Pampanga, Camias High School in Pampanga, Subic Central Elementary School in Olongapo City, San Nicolas Integrated School in San Fernando City, Sindalan Elementary School n San Fernando City and Cupang Senior High School in Muntinlupa City.







Most of them had collapsed perimeter fences and pathways and damaged buildings and corridors.

Meanwhile, cracks were found in 20 classrooms of Cupang Senior High School, which is located at the second to fourth floors of the Pagcor Building.

The DepEd released a memorandum for the thorough and immediate inspection of school and office buildings and facilities.

DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said classes are suspended today in all National Capital Region (NCR) public schools.







“(The) school year 2018 to 2019 already ended April 5, however, there are still some school activities ongoing. We have instructed the NCR regional director to suspend these for today,” he said. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com