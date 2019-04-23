6-year-old boy killed in Zambales due to quake

IBA, Zambales—A six-year old boy was killed and at least 120 families were evacuated in this province when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit some parts of Luzon Monday.

Based on the situation report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, the casualty was identified as Waring Serano, a resident of Barangay Buhawen in San Marcelino town, who suffered massive injury when hit by falling rocks during a landslide.







The PDRRMO also reported a landslide at Mt. Bimmukel in Barangay Buhawen, resulting to the evacuation of some 120 families.

The earthquake also caused a minor landslide in Barangay Aglao and minor damage in a creek canal along Purok 3, in Barangay Burgos, both in San Marcelino town.







All roads in the province are passable and no power outages caused by the tremor were reported.

To ensure the safety of the Zambalenos, Governor Amor Deloso suspended classes, in private and public, and government workers in the province to inspect all structures that might be affected by the earthquake. The tectonic earthquake’s epicenter was two kilometers northeast of Castillejos in this province. Mahatma Datu /PNA – northboundasia.com