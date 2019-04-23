6 drown in Pangasinan during Holy Week

DAGUPAN CITY—The Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has recorded six casualties of drowning incidents in Dagupan City and the towns of Dasol, Bautista, Mangatarem and Alcala during the Lenten Week.

Based on the situational report of the PDRRMO as of April 21, the drowning incidents took place from April 18 to 20.







In Dagupan City, Mischa Lorraine Tan Wee, 6 and Angel Tan Garcia, 5, both from Bulacan City, drowned while swimming at Bonuan Tondaligan beach here on April 18.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

On April 19, Lolita Ebidag, 20, from barangay Petal Dasol drowned at barangay Diaz Dasol, while Julian Cordova, 62, of Barangay Villamor Pasay drowned at Cabayaoasan Mangatarem.

Both were declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.







PDRRMO further reported that Gil Salva, 45, of barangay Pogo Bautista drowned on April 20 at barangay Diaz Bautista. The victim’s body was retrieved in Diaz-Poponta Channel spillway.

On April 20, Jaime Cadorna, 59, of barangay Laoac also a resident of the same place, drowned and was declared dead on arrival.

Pia Flores, an administrative aide of PDRRMO in an interview Monday, further disclosed that only near-drowning incidents were recorded at the Lingayen beach.

She added that jellyfish stings and heat exhaustion, among others, were also reported during Lent.







Seven jellyfish sting incidents happened at Alaminos City’s Hundred Islands National Park; four in Bonuan Tondaligan beach in Dagupan City; one in Tobuan Labrador and two in San Isidro Norte Binmaley.

“The victims were given first-aid treatment to which some have been cured immediately while others needed to be transported in nearby hospitals due to difficulty in breathing caused by the sting, but all of them are well now,” she said.

Flores further said that PDRRMO remains under blue alert status as of Monday since there are still tourists visiting the coastal areas of the province. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com