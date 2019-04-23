6.5-magnitude quake hits Bicol region

LEGAZPI CITY — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the provinces of Catanduanes, Masbate, Albay, and Sorsogon on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

No tsunami warning alert was issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The earthquake of tectonic origin was felt in Catanduanes, Masbate City, Masbate, Sorsogon, Naga City and in this city at intensity 4.







According to Phivolcs, the earthquake occurred at about 1:37 p.m. with a magnitude of 6.5 at the Richter scale and its epicenter is in San Julian, Eastern Samar.

Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs resident volcanologist, said instruments located the earthquake at 11.78 degrees north, 125.28 degrees east, 19 kilometers north of San Julian, Eastern Samar with depth of 23 kilometers.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Bicol regional director Claudio Yucot urged all Local Disaster Risk Reduction Centers to provide initial situation reports of the incident in their respective localities. Connie Calipay /PNA – northboundasia.com