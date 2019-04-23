3 tourists in Kalinga nabbed with P2.4-M marijuana

BAGUIO CITY — Three men visiting Tinglayan, Kalinga during the Holy Week were arrested for possession of PHP2.4 million worth of marijuana, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Cordillera Administrative Region (PDEA-CAR) said on Monday.

Edgar Apalla, PDEA-CAR regional director, said in a phone interview that the tourists were apprehended in a checkpoint along the Bontoc-Kalinga Road, particularly at Sitio Cheta, Bontoc Ili in Bontoc, Mountain Province, while on board a public utility jeep on Sunday (April 21).







Those arrested were identified as Paolaphiny Octavio, 22; Jaden Residuo, 22; and John Lloyd Rojales, 23, all single and unemployed, from Muntinlupa City.

Seized from them were backpacks loaded with 18 pieces of marijuana bricks, four tubular marijuana dried leaves and one tooter tube containing marijuana dried leaves residue weighing an estimated 20,000 grams.







Apalla said PDEA personnel and police acted on a tip that the men were carrying marijuana.

Apalla said that they have been on the lookout for illegal drug activities involving tourists who take the chance to do illicit acts. He said that in the Cordillera region, several tourists have been arrested for attempting to sell shabu and other illegal drugs in urban areas like Baguio City. Liza Agoot /PNA – northboundasia.com