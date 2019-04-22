Magnitude 6.1 quake kills 5 in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Five persons were confirmed to have died in this province as a result of a powerful earthquake on Monday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology traced the epicenter of the 6.1-magnitude temblor in Castillejos, Zambales.







Based on the latest report from the Pampanga Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), three of the fatalities were trapped inside the Chuzon Supermarket in Porac town while the two others were hit by a collapsed wall in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Lubao town, both in this province.







Governor Lilia Pineda said the identities of the fatalities are still being verified.

She said 20 persons have so far been rescued from the collapsed supermarket and brought to the nearest hospital.

“There is ongoing rescue operation in the area,” she said.

The PDRRMC report said there are still some 35 persons believed to be trapped in the collapsed supermarket.

Pineda appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways to send more cranes to be utilized for the rescue operation. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario /PNA – northboundasia.com