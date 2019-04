MANILA — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted parts of Luzon including Metro Manila on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake struck 2 km. northeast of Castillejos, Zambales at around 5.11 p.m.

It had a depth of 21 km.

The quake was reported in San Felipe, Zambales and areas of Metro Manila.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damages are expected from the 5.7 quake.

Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com